Sareum Holdings - SRA737 – new partnership to kick off the year

Sareum Holdings’ co-development partner CRT Pioneer Fund (CPF) has signed a new licensing agreement with an unnamed US-based private biopharma company for SRA737, its Phase II stage CHK1 inhibitor targeting the DDR network for the treatment of solid tumours. Deal terms include an upfront payment of $0.5m, additional fees of up to $1m in cash and 500,000 shares of the partner and potential milestone payments of up to $289m (comparable to the $290m allocated under its revised deal with Sierra Oncology in 2020, that has since been terminated). CPF will also be entitled to tiered high single-digit royalties on net sales. Sareum remains a passive partner in the programme with a 27.5% economic stake in SRA737, translating to $137.5k in upfront and a proportionate share of future payments. Given Sareum’s focus on progressing its lead clinical candidate SDC-1801 (Phase Ia trials ongoing), we expect any additional funds to be deployed in the asset’s development. We expect full safety data from the Phase Ia trial (expected H1 CY24) to be the next catalyst for the company.