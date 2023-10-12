Erweiterte Funktionen



Sareum Holdings - SDC-1801 embarks on clinical journey in FY23




12.10.23 14:39
Edison Investment Research

Sareum Holdings recently announced its FY23 results and the key highlight, which was initiation of the clinical development of SDC-1801, its lead asset, in Australia. While the Phase Ia study is continuing according to plan, we view its timely progression as a material catalyst for the company. The FY23 operating loss increased by 57.6% y-o-y to £4.1m, driven by higher R&D costs associated with the start of the Phase Ia trial. Sareum ended FY23 with a cash balance of £1m, which was further supported by the receipt of £2m in August as part of a £5m equity prepayment facility. Management estimates that, along with expected tax credits of £1.6m, the prepayment facility should fund operations into Q4 CY24, providing adequate coverage for the Phase Ia/b study of SDC-1801.

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,865 € 0,895 € -0,03 € -3,35% 12.10./20:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BMC3RJ87 A3DWCH 1,66 € 0,69 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,865 € +8,81%  12:23
Berlin 0,89 € -1,66%  20:24
Frankfurt 0,865 € -3,35%  09:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 764 Mio. $ Lithium-Vorkommen entdeckt - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 43.233% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...