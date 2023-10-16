Erweiterte Funktionen



S&U - Resilient despite macroeconomic uncertainty




16.10.23 08:34
Edison Investment Research

Advantage and Aspen both performed well and broadly in line with our expectations. PBT in H124 was £21.4m, 2% above H123. Impairments were better than expected, particularly at Aspen, but costs were affected by the inflationary environment and a more than twofold increase in finance expenses. Profit after tax came in at £16.2m, 5% below H123 as the tax rate rose. The group declared a dividend of 35p/share, in line with H123. S&U also increased its funding facilities by £70m to £280m in anticipation of future growth. Graham Wheeler, CEO of Advantage, is to retire at the beginning of FY24 and will be replaced by Karl Werner, former managing director of Motor, Aldermore Bank and deputy CEO of MotoNovo Finance.

