S&U - Positive trading update




12.12.22 10:14
Edison Investment Research

Lending growth in the August to December period has been ahead of our expectation, while credit quality in both motor finance and property bridging remains strong. S&U is sensitive to the macroeconomic background and continues to adjust its lending criteria accordingly to protect customers and credit performance. This provides a sound basis for further sustainable growth.

