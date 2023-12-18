Erweiterte Funktionen
S&U - Maintaining cautious approach
18.12.23 11:34
Edison Investment Research
In its update for the August to December period, S&U posted good growth in its net receivables balances in both Advantage and Aspen. Advantage reported a drop in live collections to 91% (H123: 94%), but bad debts and voluntary terminations remain below budget. Aspen continues to experience good volume with transactions improving in the quarter, while repayments remain above budget. Additionally, group borrowings reached £209m as S&U continues to fund its growth initiatives. Management announced that following a review by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), it has appointed a Skilled Person to help further align Advantage Finance’s processes with the FCA’s standards including the new Consumer Duty requirements.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,20 €
|24,00 €
|-0,80 €
|-3,33%
|18.12./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007655037
|A0BKSX
|28,40 €
|22,20 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
