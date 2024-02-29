S&U - Impairments drag FY24 PBT, moderation in FY25

In its trading update between December 2023 and January 2024, S&U announced that FY24 PBT will be 10% to 15% below consensus of c £38m. The key reason is lower collection rates in Advantage of 90% (H123: 94%) have prompted an increase in provisions. Management expects the collection rate to partially recover in the following months. Underpinned by an improving real estate market, Aspen continues to grow steadily with net receivables just over £130m (FY23: £114m). Elevated borrowing, at £224m, alongside higher interest rates have consequently doubled S&U’s interest payments to £15.1m (FY23: £7.5m). We have lowered our FY24 and FY25 PBT estimates by 12% and 8%, respectively.