Erweiterte Funktionen



S&U - FY23 results set to meet expectations




10.02.23 11:10
Edison Investment Research

S&U’s year-end trading update confirmed that trading for both Advantage motor finance and Aspen property bridging has remained excellent since its last update in December. Full-year results, due on 28 March, are expected to meet expectations and be above budget. The economic background and tightened lending criteria are likely to have an impact in FY24, but there is still scope for more measured, responsible growth in S&U’s areas of specialist lending expertise.

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip mit massivem Kaufsignal - Bohrprogramm startet
Nach 5.305% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 14.011% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,60 € 22,80 € -0,20 € -0,88% 10.02./15:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007655037 A0BKSX 32,40 € 20,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 24,60 € +7,89%  12:04
München 24,40 € 0,00%  08:02
Frankfurt 22,60 € -0,88%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Dringend: Riesendeal bis zu 200 Drohnen - Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen. Nach 1.288% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...