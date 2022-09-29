Erweiterte Funktionen



S&U - Experienced specialist lender performs well




29.09.22 11:02
Edison Investment Research

With macroeconomic clouds gathering, it is not surprising that a small specialist non-bank lender such as S&U has been derated. However, the main business has a long track record and the group is managed in a conservative way focusing on customers, targeting sustainable long-term growth and employing relatively low gearing.

Aktuell
Fantastische Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Aktie startet Super-Rallye
Diesen 409% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,40 € 21,80 € -0,40 € -1,83% 29.09./14:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007655037 A0BKSX 33,20 € 20,40 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 22,40 € 0,00%  08:03
Frankfurt 21,40 € -1,83%  08:03
Stuttgart 21,40 € -1,83%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Brillante Übernahme - Jetzt massiver Kurssprung. Diese 596% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...