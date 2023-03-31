Erweiterte Funktionen
S&U - Confident but remaining prudent in approach
31.03.23 10:16
Edison Investment Research
As a specialist lender, S&U is sensitive to the economic background, but in its main motor finance business it has a strong track record of managing and growing through bumpy conditions. The newer property bridging business is maturing and shares a focus on customer service and a conservative underwriting approach. This provides the group with a sound basis for sustainable long-term growth.
