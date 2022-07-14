SIGA Technologies - The year of international expansion

SIGA secured $28m in international procurement orders for its oral treatment, TPOXX (tecovirimat), including $26m in incremental procurement orders from Canada and $2m from two new (international) jurisdictions. This follows the previously announced $13m procurement order from three international jurisdictions and UK regulatory win, covering all human orthopoxvirus pathogens including smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox and vaccinia complications after vaccination against smallpox. The heightened awareness of infectious diseases in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent monkeypox outbreak have been catalysts for the company, as evidenced by recent regulatory and international procurement contract wins. We continue to expect international traction to remain a key driver of growth in the near to medium term.