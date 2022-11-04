Erweiterte Funktionen
SIGA Technologies - Solid Q322, underpinned by international traction
04.11.22 08:55
Edison Investment Research
SIGA reported robust Q322 results, with sales momentum driven by international deliveries of oral TPOXX as governments expedited stockpiling to manage the monkeypox threat. Of the $77m in international orders received year to date, $61m was delivered in Q322 (93% of total product sales) following $5m in Q222. The company benefited from higher international sales margins, leading to a 59.7% reported operating margin. We estimate a strong FY23 for SIGA, with BARDA deliveries for oral and IV TPOXX and upside optionality from additional/recurring government contracts and label expansion opportunities in the domestic markets, predicated on the success of the recently initiated clinical trials in monkeypox. Our valuation is largely unchanged at $19.64/share.
Aktuell
