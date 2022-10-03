Erweiterte Funktionen
SIGA Technologies - Second contract win from the US DoD in 2022
03.10.22 11:03
Edison Investment Research
SIGA Technologies has announced a second procurement contract worth up to $10.7m from the US Department of Defense (DoD) for the procurement of oral TPOXX, of which $5.1m is targeted for delivery in 2022. This win follows a $7.4m procurement contract from the DoD in May 2022. Amid the spate of new contract wins globally (including $76m in international orders) for TPOXX, we expect the strong order momentum to continue as countries stockpile treatments due to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak. We maintain our valuation of $19.80 per SIGA share.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,12 $
|10,12 $
|- $
|0,00%
|04.10./00:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8269171067
|919473
|26,99 $
|5,86 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|76
|Highflyer 2007 wetten...
|13.07.18