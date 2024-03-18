Erweiterte Funktionen



SIGA Technologies - Onwards and upwards with strong FY23




18.03.24 08:30
Edison Investment Research

SIGA Technologies has delivered its best top-line performance in the last five years, supported by a late surge in TPOXX deliveries across both domestic and international markets. FY23 product revenues grew 50.8% to $130.7m, driven by Q423 BARDA deliveries and international orders, resulting in overall revenues increasing to $139.9m (+26.3% y-o-y). Barring packaging-related bottlenecks, which delayed some deliveries to Q124, there could have been incremental upside to meet our $172.6m revenue estimate. The strong cash flow generation and healthy balance sheet (year-end net cash balance of $150.1m) was reflected in the company’s declaration of a special cash dividend of $0.6/share ($42.7m total; >60% payout ratio). Given sales visibility on further BARDA stockpile replenishments and increasing international market traction, we expect FY24 to be another strong year. We revise our FY24 estimates and now expect PEP and pediatric launches in 2026 (2025 previously), resulting in our valuation adjusting to $16.51/share (versus $17.24/share previously).

Aktuell
Eilt: Insider zahlt 139% mehr für diese Aktie - IPOs voraus
Neuer 625% Hot Stock nach 3.747% mit Blackstone ($BX)

1847 Holdings LLC




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,31 $ 7,31 $ -   $ 0,00% 18.03./14:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8269171067 919473 7,36 $ 4,22 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
AMEX 7,22 $ +6,49%  15.03.24
NYSE 7,30 $ +5,95%  15.03.24
Nasdaq 7,31 $ 0,00%  15.03.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Hautkrebs vollständig geheilt - Blockbuster-Potential. Neuer 797% Biotech Hot Stock nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMGN)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
76 Highflyer 2007 wetten... 13.07.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...