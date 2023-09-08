Erweiterte Funktionen



SIGA Technologies - Notable CMO appointment to position for growth




08.09.23 08:22
Edison Investment Research

SIGA Technologies has announced the appointment of Dr Jay K Varma as executive vice president and chief medical officer, while he remains a director on the board. Leveraging his prior leadership roles managing COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, Dr Varma will have practical insights that could aid SIGA’s efforts in raising awareness of infectious diseases and could enhance the company’s global procurement and treatment strategies. We believe Dr Varma’s appointment could support efforts for generating new procurement contracts.

Aktuell
Baugenehmigung ist da - Lithium Hot Stock vor massiver Kursrallye
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW)

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,39 $ 4,39 $ -   $ 0,00% 08.09./14:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8269171067 919473 14,47 $ 4,30 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 4,395 $ 0,00%  07.09.23
Nasdaq 4,39 $ 0,00%  07.09.23
AMEX 4,37 $ 0,00%  07.09.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vorbestellung Promo Drone - Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.920% mit Honeywell ($HON)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
76 Highflyer 2007 wetten... 13.07.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...