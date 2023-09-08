Erweiterte Funktionen
SIGA Technologies - Notable CMO appointment to position for growth
08.09.23 08:22
Edison Investment Research
SIGA Technologies has announced the appointment of Dr Jay K Varma as executive vice president and chief medical officer, while he remains a director on the board. Leveraging his prior leadership roles managing COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, Dr Varma will have practical insights that could aid SIGA’s efforts in raising awareness of infectious diseases and could enhance the company’s global procurement and treatment strategies. We believe Dr Varma’s appointment could support efforts for generating new procurement contracts.
Aktuell
