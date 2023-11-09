SIGA Technologies - International momentum building towards year-end

Erweiterte Funktionen



SIGA recapped several key developments in its Q3 update, signalling strong top-line momentum going into Q423. Most notably, the recent $18m procurement deal with the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) has surprised to the upside, with more value to be unlocked, in our opinion. With upcoming BARDA (oral and IV TPOXX), Department of Defense (DoD) and HERA deliveries, Q423 will likely be a busy quarter for SIGA. We have increased our FY23 product revenue estimates to c $164m ($155m previously) to reflect the HERA orders, although this has been offset by lower R&D revenue estimates ($8.9m vs $20.5m previously) following the receipt of the final payment under the PEP research contract with the DoD (in Q323). Management continues to target the PEP regulatory submission in 2024 (despite undertaking a trial data reanalysis) and we view this as a next significant milestone for SIGA. Incorporating the results and latest net cash figure, our valuation adjusts to $17.24/share ($17.46/share previously).

