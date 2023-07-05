Erweiterte Funktionen



SIGA Technologies - Diamond in the rough amid macro weakness




05.07.23 14:38
Edison Investment Research

Ahead of its H123 results and an anticipated period of increased business activity in the second half of the year, we present a preview of SIGA Technologies, which continues to have strong fundamentals (despite the bearish macro environment) with several potential inflection points on the horizon. The nearest catalysts, in our opinion, are the upcoming TPOXX deliveries to the US strategic national stockpile (which we expect in Q3/Q423) and data readouts from the post-exposure prophylactic (PEP) label expansion trials, anticipated in Q323, positive results from which could materially expand SIGA’s addressable market. With a strong balance sheet and potential incremental income generation for shareholders (via dividends and buybacks), we believe that SIGA has a resilient business case in the biotech space.

