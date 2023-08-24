SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust - Energy and efficiency as a service

Erweiterte Funktionen


24.08.23 08:06
Edison Investment Research

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (SEEIT) is an investment trust focused on delivering energy and energy efficiency as a decentralised service directly to end users rather than supplying into the broader power grid. Its income comes from a range of services and is driven by cutting losses in energy generation, transmission and use. It has delivered a total NAV return of 7.2% pa (3.5p in NAV terms) since IPO in December 2018 and its 6p/share dividend is 1.2x covered, representing an attractive 8.9% yield.

