Round Hill Music Royalty Fund - High quality catalogue underpins value
06.06.23 07:14
Edison Investment Research
Round Hill Music Royalty Fund’s (RHMRF’s) Q123 trading update showed a strong revenue performance building on the good FY22 results. Combined net publishers’ share (NPS) and net label share (NLS) was up 91% over Q122, a gain of 20% on a like-for-like basis. RHMRF’s economic end FY22 NAV per share had increased 13% over the prior year to US$1.27, with revenue up 32%, reflecting the high quality of the catalogue and the added value from active management of portfolio assets. This is despite a market over-shadowed by a backdrop of rising interest rates and constrained household budgets. We view the size of the discount to NAV as overstated.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,695 €
|0,69 €
|0,005 €
|+0,72%
|06.06./11:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BMXNVC81
|A2QGWW
|1,02 €
|0,54 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|0,695 €
|+0,72%
|11:00
|Frankfurt
|0,70 €
|+0,72%
|11:30
|München
|0,715 €
|0,00%
|08:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,6666 $
|-5,68%
|05.04.23
= Realtime
