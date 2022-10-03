Erweiterte Funktionen


Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income - Resilient and premium margins niche




03.10.22 11:40
Edison Investment Research

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI) is a closed-end fund that invests in mid-market energy company credit mostly via direct loans. This is a niche sector of low loan to value (LTV), delayed draw loans of relatively short duration, often employed as bridge loans by the borrowers. RCOI can invest broadly across the sector but has been repositioning towards entities building infrastructure and providing infrastructure services as well as those focused on the energy transition to zero carbon. Asset quality has been holding up well and the last three loan realisations had gross IRRs of 14–21%, while management sees a good pipeline. We note the fully funded 8.5% dividend yield and the 16% NAV discount. RCOI started a share buyback programme in July, because the board believes the shares do not reflect the portfolio value and high-performing strategy.

Aktuell
Besser als Apple ($APPL) und Tesla ($TSLA)
Dieser 409% Geheim Aktientip stellt alles in den Schatten - Jetzt kaufen

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Robert Habeck Totengräber der Grünen. Jetzt Uran-Aktien kaufen - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:05 , Aktiennews
Autodesk Aktie: Ist jetzt alles möglich?
06:05 , Aktiennews
Invision Aktie: Bitte unbedingt die Zahlen ansc [...]
06:05 , Aktiennews
Sayona Mining Aktie: Hier braucht man sich k [...]
06:05 , Aktiennews
Das sollten Antisense Therapeutics-Anleger wi [...]
06:05 , Aktiennews
Sollten Anleger sich jetzt Sorgen machen, Yum [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...