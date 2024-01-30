Erweiterte Funktionen


Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income - Continues to deliver an 8–10% dividend yield




30.01.24 09:42
Edison Investment Research

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (RCOI) reported an FY23 NAV total return (TR) of 6.0%, with continued steady income from its fully invested portfolio, though with some headwinds from the valuation of warrants. RCOI paid three quarterly dividends of 2.0 US cents per share for 9M23, and is therefore on track to deliver at least the lower bound of its targeted dividend yield of 8–10% on its IPO price of US$1.00. At the current 18.2% discount to NAV, RCOI’s last 12-month dividend translates into an annualised dividend yield of c 10%.

