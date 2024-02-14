Erweiterte Funktionen



Revolution Beauty Group - Looking good




14.02.24 13:24
Edison Investment Research

Revolution Beauty Group’s (REVB’s) capital markets day (CMD) provided an opportunity for the new management team to present its refocused strategy: to become a top five global beauty brand by 2030. Management aims to drive product innovation at affordable prices, tailored to the demands of its target Generation Z consumer. REVB will continue to develop its online and offline routes to market with new and existing direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B) partners, using data to grow its online presence and improve marketing campaigns. Efficiency initiatives in inventory, supply chain and operations, as well as strategic choices with distributors and vendors, should provide cost savings and subsequent reinvestment in marketing spend to drive growth.

Aktuell
Die günstigste Aktie 2024 - 260% Umsatzwachstum und KUV 1
6 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Diesen 237% Hot Stock jetzt kaufen

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,314 € 0,296 € 0,018 € +6,08% 14.02./16:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BP7L1T61 A3CUTT 0,42 € 0,27 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,314 € +6,08%  09:59
München 0,36 € -0,55%  13.02.24
Stuttgart 0,30 € -5,66%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Big News. Neuer 312% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...