Respiri - wheezo to access a larger addressable market
17.07.23 07:42
Edison Investment Research
Respiri has announced a three-year distribution and marketing agreement (non-exclusive) with Fi-Med Management, a US-based company providing healthcare support and management solutions to large healthcare organisations. Under this revenue-share arrangement, Respiri will receive $30 per patient per month for active patients enrolled as wheezo RPM users. Although the initial Fi-Med customer review suggests an immediate opportunity to address 5,000 patients, the collaboration is anticipated to enable Respiri to access a wider patient base. The development closely aligns with management’s strategic focus to expand into other indications and generate incremental top-line growth.
