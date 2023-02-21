Erweiterte Funktionen



Respiri - wheezo included in paediatric standard of care




21.02.23 14:22
Edison Investment Research

Respiri has announced the successful completion of the Michigan Children’s Hospital’s pilot programme assessing the wheezo SAAS (Respiri and partner Access Telehealth) platform. The initial March 2022 agreement enabled pulmonologists to employ wheezo to increase the engagement of paediatric patients with asthma. The hospital will include the wheezo RPM programme in its current standard of care for eligible asthma patients. We expect the paediatric population to be one of the cohorts to find the most utility from the wheezo monitoring protocol (given this population is not always able to self-identify and flag symptoms) and usage feedback from these patients is anticipated to be crucial for Respiri. We also note the Michigan Children’s Hospital is a part of the of the NYSE-listed Tenet Healthcare Corporation (over 60 hospitals across the US) and uptake, if encouraging, can support a broader roll out.

Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahme neben Patriot Battery Metals
Neuer 441% Lithium Aktientip nach 46.109% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Victory Battery Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0245 € 0,026 € -0,0015 € -5,77% 10.06./08:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000RSH4 A2ABUC 0,040 € 0,019 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0245 € -5,77%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Sensationelle Übernahmen - Neuer 421% Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 7.973% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...