Erweiterte Funktionen



Respiri - Wheezo commercialization picking up pace




29.03.23 07:20
Edison Investment Research

In a recent business update, Respiri recapped its commercialisation efforts for the wheezo device and associated remote patient monitoring (RPM) programme. Towards the end of Q323, the company has onboarded roughly 100 patients across eight clients, including two client wins during the quarter. We understand that Respiri is also in advanced RPM discussions with two private health insurers and four clinical services companies. Patient onboarding commenced earlier this month at Arkansas Heart Hospital and at an undisclosed North Carolina-based healthcare organisation, and the onboarding process is underway at Michigan Children’s Hospital. Respiri’s recent commercialisation strides, along with new client wins, are anticipated to support the company to reach break-even (c 40,000 unit sales), which we estimate by FY25.

Aktuell
AR und AI Hot Stock mit Patent für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation
Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0305 € 0,034 € -0,0035 € -10,29% 10.06./08:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000RSH4 A2ABUC 0,040 € 0,019 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0305 € -10,29%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip mit 2,8 Mio. $ Gewinn - Riesendeals in Kürze. Nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...