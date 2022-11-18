Respiri - Wheezo bags third client win in the US

Respiri continues to expand its commercial footprint in the United States with the signing of another client account, with Minnesota Lung Center (MLC), for an initial three-month pilot study assessing the utility of its wheezo device in a remote patient monitoring (RPM) setting. The pilot study will recruit and monitor 20 patients with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease over three months, and, if successful, should result in a broader rollout. The deal is the third signed by Respiri in collaboration with Access Telehealth and is especially meaningful given MLC’s core focus on respiratory diseases. As a reminder, Respiri recently announced the first patient enrolment in its wheezo RPM programme in the US, which is eligible for reimbursement under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’s Current Procedural Terminology reimbursement codes for RPM. We expect feedback from these initial pilot studies (anticipated in Q1 CY23) as crucial to set the path for further commercial progress for wheezo. Our valuation remains unchanged at A$0.24 per share.