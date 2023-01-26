Erweiterte Funktionen



Respiri - Trading recap highlights continued market traction




26.01.23 08:28
Edison Investment Research

Respiri has released its Q223 quarterly activity report and provided a business update for the quarter. The second quarter was characterised by improving commercial traction for Respiri, with the company signing three new contracts for wheezo (including Minnesota Lung Center and Arkansas Heart Hospital), taking the total client count to six at the end of the period. Respiri’s wearable device Sorfe also continues to make progress with clinical studies anticipated to commence by March/April 2023. The recent announcement of a A$1.5m capital raise (with the option to increase the offering size based on investors interest) is expected to extend the company’s cash runway to Q423, based on current burn rates. With patient onboarding ongoing at multiple sites, we expect initial cash inflows from device sales and RPM services in the coming months, which should help scale up commercial activities and likely expand the cash runway further.

