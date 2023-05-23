Respiri - Telehealth acquisition to bolster US roll-out

In a strategic push of its US commercialisation strategy, Respiri has announced the proposed acquisition of Access Managed Services, its US remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management partner, for a cash consideration of up to US$3m (A$4.5m). We expect the acquisition to afford Respiri greater oversight of operations and sales and marketing efforts, potentially reducing sales cycles and expediting patient onboarding. The acquisition will also result in the RPM recurring revenue increasing to US$70–100 from US$10–20 per patient, although we note Respiri will cease to recognise revenue from device sales and operating expenses will likely trend higher. Management now guides for break-even to be achieved at 9,000 patients (by end CY24) vs 30,000–40,000 patients previously. The acquisition will be funded by a A$6.5m capital raise, including A$4.5m in convertible notes and a A$2m equity offer. We will update our model and estimates following the fund-raise and deal closure.