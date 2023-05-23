Erweiterte Funktionen



Respiri - Telehealth acquisition to bolster US roll-out




23.05.23 10:04
Edison Investment Research

In a strategic push of its US commercialisation strategy, Respiri has announced the proposed acquisition of Access Managed Services, its US remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management partner, for a cash consideration of up to US$3m (A$4.5m). We expect the acquisition to afford Respiri greater oversight of operations and sales and marketing efforts, potentially reducing sales cycles and expediting patient onboarding. The acquisition will also result in the RPM recurring revenue increasing to US$70–100 from US$10–20 per patient, although we note Respiri will cease to recognise revenue from device sales and operating expenses will likely trend higher. Management now guides for break-even to be achieved at 9,000 patients (by end CY24) vs 30,000–40,000 patients previously. The acquisition will be funded by a A$6.5m capital raise, including A$4.5m in convertible notes and a A$2m equity offer. We will update our model and estimates following the fund-raise and deal closure.

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,18 Mio. Unzen Gold
400% Gold Aktientip im Visier von Barrick Gold ($GOLD) und Newmont ($NEM)

Golden Independence Mining Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,021 € 0,0225 € -0,0015 € -6,67% 10.06./08:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000RSH4 A2ABUC 0,040 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,021 € -6,67%  12.05.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Insider steigen ein - Massives Kaufsignal - 335% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...