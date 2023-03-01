Respiri - Strong momentum heading into FY24

Respiri’s H123 report summarised an eventful period, marked by commercial traction (six client wins; patient onboarding commenced at four centres) and recognition of the first remote patient monitoring (RPM) revenue from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). H123 revenues were A$0.6m (primarily R&D tax credits), lower than A$0.7m in H122, but we expect (wheezo-related) product sales to ramp up with increased patient onboarding and associated annuity income. The partnership-based US commercial strategy, along with tight checks on expenses, benefited operating performance, with the adjusted EBITDA loss improving 15% y-o-y to A$2.3m. The end-H123 cash balance of A$0.2m was bolstered by the A$1.9m post-period equity raise, which we estimate will provide runway into Q124. We adjust our estimates to reflect H123 performance and FX changes, which resulting in revising our valuation to A$165.5m or A$0.20/share (from A$189.1m or A$0.24/share previously).