Erweiterte Funktionen



Respiri - Strong momentum heading into FY24




01.03.23 07:28
Edison Investment Research

Respiri’s H123 report summarised an eventful period, marked by commercial traction (six client wins; patient onboarding commenced at four centres) and recognition of the first remote patient monitoring (RPM) revenue from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). H123 revenues were A$0.6m (primarily R&D tax credits), lower than A$0.7m in H122, but we expect (wheezo-related) product sales to ramp up with increased patient onboarding and associated annuity income. The partnership-based US commercial strategy, along with tight checks on expenses, benefited operating performance, with the adjusted EBITDA loss improving 15% y-o-y to A$2.3m. The end-H123 cash balance of A$0.2m was bolstered by the A$1.9m post-period equity raise, which we estimate will provide runway into Q124. We adjust our estimates to reflect H123 performance and FX changes, which resulting in revising our valuation to A$165.5m or A$0.20/share (from A$189.1m or A$0.24/share previously).

Aktuell
Multiple Sklerose bald besiegt - Neuer 268% Biotech Hot Stock
Nach 31.205% mit Amgen ($AMG) und 134.452% mit Biogen ($BIIB)

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,034 € 0,031 € 0,003 € +9,68% 10.06./08:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000RSH4 A2ABUC 0,040 € 0,019 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,034 € +9,68%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
341% Drohnen Aktientip unmittelbar vor Riesendeals - 200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...