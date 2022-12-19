Respiri - Sixth in spate of new client wins

Respiri has signed its sixth contract for remote monitoring – Hand Family Healthcare, a New Mexico-based primary care practice, has signed up for the full-service wheezo remote patient monitoring (RPM) programme. System integration formalities have been completed and the first patients (with either asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) are expected to join the programme shortly. The deal, signed in collaboration with Access Telehealth, indicates growing traction and acceptance of wheezo among healthcare practitioners, with feedback from the first patients (expected in early CY23) potentially opening the door for enhanced market access.