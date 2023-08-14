Respiri - Raise anticipated to fund the Access acquisition

Erweiterte Funktionen



14.08.23 07:32
Edison Investment Research

Following the proposed acquisition of Access Managed Services in May 2023, Respiri announced that it has raised the A$3m as planned as part of the share purchase plan (SPP), which we believe are the funds needed to close the acquisition (10 August scheduled closing date). The company has raised a total of A$4.35m (including a convertible note with Obsidian Global) to cover the upfront payment (US$1.25m) for the acquisition, working capital to accelerate US commercialisation and the US$0.25m acquisition purchase consideration due three months post-close. Also, in Q423 (ending June 2023), Respiri signed three new remote patient monitoring (RPM) agreements, increasing the total contracted healthcare customers to 13 (across eight US states), while also bolstering its sales pipeline. The acquisition of the Access platform is a key component of management’s commercialization strategy and we anticipate Respiri to be on track to reach break-even in mid-CY24.

