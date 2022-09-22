Erweiterte Funktionen
Respiri - Objective measures for better outcomes
22.09.22 20:02
Edison Investment Research
Respiri is an Australian medical device and software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, developing a novel remote patient monitoring approach to respiratory health management. Through its integrated wheezo platform (device, application and health portal) the company provides comprehensive (real-time) monitoring for irregular breathing patterns (wheeze), a key physiological variable in asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Following its strategic pivot in 2021, Respiri has redirected its focus to the US market, which has a large inadequately treated patient population and a supportive environment for preventative RPM reimbursement. Employing a cost-effective partner-based strategy, management has recently onboarded its first two (US) hospital clients. We initiate coverage with a valuation of A$189.1m or A$0.24/share.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0281 $
|0,0281 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000RSH4
|A2ABUC
|0,049 $
|0,028 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|0,0305 €
|+10,91%
|22.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0281 $
|0,00%
|21.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.