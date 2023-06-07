Respiri - Investor recap of Respiri’s strategic focus

Respiri’s recent investor presentation recapped management’s strategic rationale for and the merits of the company’s proposed acquisition of Access Managed Services, its US remote patient monitoring (RPM) and chronic care management partner. We maintain that the acquisition will provide further impetus to Respiri’s US commercialisation plans for wheezo, diversify the company’s operations and expand the addressable market. Importantly, the post-acquisition RPM monthly annuity will rise to US$70–100 from US$10–20 per patient, allowing break-even to be reached at 9,000 patients (by end-CY24) versus 30,000 patients previously, a target we see as more achievable. The decision to pay out the US$3m deal consideration over three milestone-linked tranches is also sound, tempering the financing risk, in our opinion. We will present our revised estimates and valuation following the deal closure, which we expect by early July 2023.