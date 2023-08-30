Respiri - Early onset of synergies from Access acquisition

Leveraging the expanded scope of operations from its recent acquisition of Access Managed Services (AMS), Respiri has announced the signing of new remote patient monitoring (RPM) contracts with VDO Cardiology and Angelic Health Partners, along with an extended contract with Minnesota Lung Center (existing client) for a sponsored remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) pilot study in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). These contracts will add a total of 600 patients to Respiri’s customer base, with a potential A$900k in annual revenues. The new contracts bode well for the company’s break even target of 9,000 patients by H2 CY24 and re-emphasise the contribution of the AMS deal in achieving this. They also broaden Respiri’s addressable RPM market beyond respiratory to cardiovascular, diabetes, asthma, obesity and sleep apnea-related treatments. As advanced discussions are underway with other healthcare organisations and payors according to management, we see incremental revenue expansion opportunities in the near term. We plan to revisit our assumptions post the AMS acquisition; therefore, we have placed our estimates and valuation under review.