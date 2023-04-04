Erweiterte Funktionen

Renewi - Trading ‘slightly ahead’ of consensus




04.04.23 11:18
Edison Investment Research

Renewi is a leader in the circular economy with a recycling rate of more than 68% which, along with ever-tightening legislation, provides a positive long-term operating platform. The reassuring trading update therefore suggests an attractive entry point at the current valuation.

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,05 € 6,97 € 0,08 € +1,15% 04.04./17:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNR4T868 A3CRFF 10,24 € 5,75 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,05 € +1,15%  16:40
Düsseldorf 6,89 € +0,58%  16:30
Stuttgart 6,89 € +0,58%  16:06
Berlin 6,99 € +0,43%  17:00
Frankfurt 6,83 € +0,29%  08:02
München 6,93 € 0,00%  08:19
  = Realtime
