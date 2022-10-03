Erweiterte Funktionen

Renewi - Trading in line, no change to guidance




03.10.22 07:26
Edison Investment Research

The agreed offer for Biffa will leave Renewi as the sole waste/recycling company listed on the UK market. The rating on Renewi shares is undemanding (FY23 P/E 7.2x) and a significant discount to the Biffa deal (FY23 P/E 18.1x). Add to this the reassuring trading update and the shares clearly offer two routes for capital appreciation.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,20 € 6,40 € -0,20 € -3,13% 03.10./11:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNR4T868 A3CRFF 10,45 € 6,18 €
Tradegate (RT) 		6,20 € -3,13%  10:21
Frankfurt 6,34 € +1,28%  08:10
München 6,52 € 0,00%  08:10
Berlin 6,25 € -2,65%  11:35
Stuttgart 6,05 € -5,02%  10:30
