Renewi - Q1 trading in line, value upside remains
20.07.22 09:50
Edison Investment Research
Renewi is a leader in its chosen waste and recycling sectors and well positioned in the emerging circular economy. The shares trade at a discount to peers and our DCF valuation. A combination of sustained profitability and margins and delivery of the key project portfolio should see this discount eliminated over time.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,27 €
|9,26 €
|0,01 €
|+0,11%
|20.07./12:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNR4T868
|A3CRFF
|10,45 €
|5,82 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,27 €
|+0,11%
|10:33
|Frankfurt
|9,07 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|München
|9,07 €
|0,00%
|08:08
|Berlin
|9,25 €
|-0,11%
|11:35
|Stuttgart
|9,06 €
|-1,09%
|11:21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,80 $
|-3,83%
|28.06.22
= Realtime
