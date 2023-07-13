Erweiterte Funktionen
Renewi - On track – a circular track
13.07.23 09:40
Edison Investment Research
Renewi has announced that trading in Q1 was in line with expectations. As a recycling business, the group is well placed to benefit from the European Green Deal and shift towards a circular economy, while the shares are trading on a rating more reflective of the legacy issues than the future opportunities.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,01 €
|5,95 €
|0,06 €
|+1,01%
|13.07./15:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNR4T868
|A3CRFF
|10,24 €
|5,74 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,01 €
|+1,01%
|14:37
|Düsseldorf
|5,92 €
|+1,37%
|12:31
|München
|5,97 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Frankfurt
|5,83 €
|-0,17%
|08:02
|Berlin
|5,95 €
|-0,17%
|14:50
|Stuttgart
|5,85 €
|-0,68%
|14:46
= Realtime
Aktuell
