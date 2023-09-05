Erweiterte Funktionen



Renewi - A circular economy champion




05.09.23 08:24
Edison Investment Research

The drive to increase recycling from both governments and consumers provides a positive backdrop for Renewi. Management has improved the underlying performance of the group and the 2020 programmes targeting an additional €60m of EBIT by 2026 are largely on track. This provides an attractive platform, which we expect management to expand on at the upcoming capital markets event with further granularity on the next layer of strategy to add 50% to sales by FY28.

Aktuell
483% Gold Hot Stock startet Exploration
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Barrick Gold ($Gold) und Endeavour Mining ($EDM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,65 € 5,66 € -0,01 € -0,18% 05.09./11:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNR4T868 A3CRFF 8,75 € 5,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		5,65 € -0,18%  04.09.23
München 5,65 € +0,71%  09:14
Frankfurt 5,67 € +0,18%  08:58
Stuttgart 5,62 € -0,53%  11:07
Düsseldorf 5,65 € -0,70%  09:31
Berlin 5,72 € -0,87%  10:58
  = Realtime
Aktuell
540% Drone Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Riesendeals nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
42 Moin! Wer ist hier noch investi. 11.12.21
  Renewi Forum ins neue Renew. 19.07.21
  Renewi: On track forward 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...