Renewi - A circular economy champion
05.09.23 08:24
Edison Investment Research
The drive to increase recycling from both governments and consumers provides a positive backdrop for Renewi. Management has improved the underlying performance of the group and the 2020 programmes targeting an additional €60m of EBIT by 2026 are largely on track. This provides an attractive platform, which we expect management to expand on at the upcoming capital markets event with further granularity on the next layer of strategy to add 50% to sales by FY28.
