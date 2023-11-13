Erweiterte Funktionen


Regional REIT - Underlying progress but leasing remains subdued




13.11.23 14:28
Edison Investment Research

Regional REIT’s (RGL’s) Q323 trading update includes details of further leasing events, at rents ahead of market levels, and continuing asset sales, at or above book value. However, with the balance of occupiers remaining cautious, as economic prospects are assessed, rent roll and occupancy weakened. Supported by the strong ‘return to the office’, RGL continues to expect an acceleration in leasing, to provide the underpinning for its efforts to reduce gearing while maintaining income and dividends.

Aktuell
Aktienkonsolidierung 9:1 - Unmittelbar vor globalem Lizenzdeal
Neuer 384% Biotech Hot Stock nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

XORTX Therapeutics Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als Lithium-Riese Albemarle? Neuer 545% Lithium Aktientip nach 4.860% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Lancaster Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:51 , Aktiennews
Lenovo Aktie: Was für ein Erfolg!
13:51 , Aktiennews
Quanta Services Aktie: Jetzt aber!
13:51 , Aktiennews
Ferronordic AB Aktie: Ist es das gewesen?
13:51 , Aktiennews
Dropbox Aktie: Was DAS für den Kurs bedeu [...]
13:51 , Aktiennews
Cruz Battery Metals Aktie: So schlecht steht [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...