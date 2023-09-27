Erweiterte Funktionen


Regional REIT - Dividend rebase pragmatic and sustainable




27.09.23 15:08
Edison Investment Research

Regional REIT’s (RGL’s) post-pandemic recovery in new lettings paused in H123, as occupiers adopted a cautious ‘wait and see’ approach, although rents increased and the strong ‘return to the office’ supports RGL’s expectation that leasing will accelerate. With DPS lowered to match reduced income prospects, the shares have fallen sharply, maintaining a sector-high dividend yield. Including asset sales focused on low-income properties, our forecasts show the rebased dividend to be fully covered and gearing reduced.

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock erhält Lizenz im Chemiepark Höchst und am Flughafen Frankfurt
1,2 Billionen $ Lithium in Deutschland entdeckt - Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Unmittelbar vor Übernahmen - Diese KI-Aktie jetzt kaufen. Neuer KI Aktientip nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:51 , Aktiennews
Agrana Beteiligungs Aktie: Das hätte keiner e [...]
22:51 , Aktiennews
At, S Austria Technologie, Systemtechnik Akt [...]
22:51 , Aktiennews
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie: Das wird noch ein [...]
22:51 , Aktiennews
Powerhouse Energy Aktie: Es hat sich bereits [...]
22:51 , Aktiennews
88 Energy, tut es schon wieder!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...