Erweiterte Funktionen


Record - Strong inflows in FY23




04.05.23 15:28
Edison Investment Research

In FY23, Record’s assets under management equivalent (AUME) increased by 5.5% to $87.7bn (FY22: $83.1bn). Full year inflows were strong at $9.1bn (FY22: $2.4bn), or 11% of opening AUME, although marginal outflows of $0.1bn were recorded in Q423. In its trading statement, management points to its expectation of continued growth in FY24 in a more normalised FX volatility environment and in delivering new and higher-margin revenue streams through product development.

Aktuell
5 Sensationelle Übernahmen
449% Lithium Hot Stock nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB)

Usha Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Entdeckung - 376% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und General Motors ($GM)

Indigo Exploration Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:58 , Gurupress
Enel Spa: Analysten sehen Kurspotenzial von [...]
10:57 , dpa-AFX
Wagner-Chef Prigoschin droht mit Abzug aus [...]
10:53 , Sharedeals
Alibaba-Aktie: Diese Mai-Termine müssen Anle [...]
10:48 , Gurupress
Datadog A: Potenzial für Kursanstieg um 32,3 [...]
10:43 , Gurupress
Aixtron: Analysten sehen großes Kurspotenzia [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...