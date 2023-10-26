Record - Core inflows solid but delays in new product line

In its Q224 update, Record reported core inflows of US$1.5bn that were more than offset by US$3.4bn of negative market and FX movements. Consequently, Record experienced a 2% net decline in assets under management equivalent (AUME) of US$1.9bn versus Q124. Record also earned performance fees of £1m in Q224 as the group continued to benefit from interest rate differentials. Management stated that the higher-margin asset management product rollout continues to progress, albeit at a slower pace than initially planned. Due to the shift in timing, we have scaled back our FY24 and FY25 PBT forecasts by 9% and 22%, respectively. Record will give further details on its growth initiatives at its H124 results on 17 November.