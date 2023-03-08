Recce Pharmaceuticals - Seeking a breakthrough in sepsis

Recce Pharmaceuticals is developing a novel class of broad-spectrum synthetic anti-infective drugs to which, so far, all tested bacteria have been unable to develop resistance. This could be a very desirable trait given widespread concerns about antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The lead indication for Recce’s synthetic polymer antibiotic, Recce 327 (R327), is sepsis, a substantial area of unmet need with significant mortality and high costs of care. A Phase Ib/IIa multiple-dose study of an intravenous (IV) R327 formulation in healthy subjects is planned to start in H1 CY23. The company is also assessing other infection indications, such as complicated urinary tract infections (UTIs). A topical (spray-on) formulation of R327 is also being assessed in human trials for burn wound infections, and a new study for diabetic foot infections is expected to start shortly. We value Recce at A$497m, or A$2.79/share.