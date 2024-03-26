Recce Pharmaceuticals - R&D advance (A$11.18m) extends runway

Recce Pharmaceuticals recently received A$11.18m as an R&D advance credit through an arrangement with Endpoints Capital for the R&D tax credit rebates that Recce expects to receive for FY23/FY24 and FY25. We believe this non-dilutive source of funding should extend Recce’s operating runway into FY25. Recce is also continuing to advance its intravenous (IV) R327 formulation in its ongoing Phase I/II study in healthy volunteers, having recently started the 20-minute (3,000mg) dosing cohort. We have made minor adjustments to our valuation and we now obtain a risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) of A$644.4m (or A$3.16/share), versus A$652.6m previously.