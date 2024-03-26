Erweiterte Funktionen
Recce Pharmaceuticals - R&D advance (A$11.18m) extends runway
26.03.24 16:18
Edison Investment Research
Recce Pharmaceuticals recently received A$11.18m as an R&D advance credit through an arrangement with Endpoints Capital for the R&D tax credit rebates that Recce expects to receive for FY23/FY24 and FY25. We believe this non-dilutive source of funding should extend Recce’s operating runway into FY25. Recce is also continuing to advance its intravenous (IV) R327 formulation in its ongoing Phase I/II study in healthy volunteers, having recently started the 20-minute (3,000mg) dosing cohort. We have made minor adjustments to our valuation and we now obtain a risk-adjusted net present value (rNPV) of A$644.4m (or A$3.16/share), versus A$652.6m previously.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,24 €
|0,242 €
|-0,002 €
|-0,83%
|26.03./15:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000RCE5
|A2ADQM
|0,44 €
|0,23 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,278 €
|+2,21%
|11.03.24
|München
|0,27 €
|0,00%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|0,24 €
|-0,83%
|09:13
|Stuttgart
|0,246 €
|-3,15%
|08:07
= Realtime
