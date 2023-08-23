Erweiterte Funktionen
Recce Pharmaceuticals - R327 progressing in rapid infusion study
23.08.23 13:36
Edison Investment Research
Recce recently reported the completion of its data review from its earlier long-infusion Phase I study of the intravenous (IV) RECCE 327 (R327) formulation, confirming that the drug candidate shows favourable safety characteristics, a robust dose-dependent pharmacokinetic drug concentration response, as well as evidence of increased drug concentration into the urinary tract. The company is proceeding with a Phase I/II study assessing using a more rapid infusion rate, with recent completion of the first 2,500mg cohort of the Phase I part ahead of schedule. Obtaining financing is a near-term strategic priority given the cash at hand (A$1.6m at 30 June 2023), and the company’s current cash runway is short (into late Q3 CY23). Recce has signalled that it is seeking to raise A$12–15m. After rolling forward our estimates and updating forex assumptions, we obtain an rNPV valuation of A$562.4m (or A$3.15 per share), up from A$535.6m previously.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,438 €
|0,412 €
|0,026 €
|+6,31%
|23.08./19:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000RCE5
|A2ADQM
|0,61 €
|0,33 €
0,44
+6,31%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
-
0,00%
|
|0,438 €
|+6,31%
|17.08.23
|Frankfurt
|0,404 €
|+2,02%
|16:20
|Stuttgart
|0,402 €
|+1,52%
|08:12
|München
|0,414 €
|0,00%
|08:02
Aktuell
