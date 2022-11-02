Erweiterte Funktionen



ReNeuron Group - Rebranding in exosome targeted drug delivery




02.11.22 09:00
Edison Investment Research

ReNeuron is a UK-based stem cell research company now strategically re-focused on the development of its exosome drug delivery technologies. Recent encouraging preclinical proof-of-concept data demonstrated the potential of ReNeuron’s exosomes to deliver complex therapeutic payloads with high tissue specificity. Drug delivery remains a major challenge in both central nervous system (CNS) and cell and gene drug development, and we view these as key markets for ReNeuron to offer differentiation. Positive preclinical data have led to the signing of substantial licensing deals within the exosome market which, if acquired, would represent a significant catalyst for the share price. To date, the company has established seven discovery stage collaborations with pharma, biotech and academic institutions, through which its proprietary exosome platform is being investigated for application in targeted drug delivery. We value ReNeuron at £47.3m or 83p per share.

Aktuell
Eilt: Bahnbrechende Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
439% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,258 € 0,258 € -   € 0,00% 02.11./13:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF5G6K95 A2JBKZ 1,35 € 0,26 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,30 $ +44,51%  03.10.22
Berlin 0,32 € +11,89%  13:00
Frankfurt 0,258 € 0,00%  09:07
Stuttgart 0,26 € 0,00%  10:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - 544% Uran Hot Stock mit bahnbrechender Übernahme. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...