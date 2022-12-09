Erweiterte Funktionen



ReNeuron Group - Encouraging data for iPSCs opens potential




09.12.22 13:22
Edison Investment Research

ReNeuron Group has presented encouraging preclinical data surrounding the company’s conditionally immortalised induced pluripotent stem cell (CI iPSC) line. The results show that, using the group’s proprietary conditional immortalisation technology, ReNeuron can achieve enhanced control of growth and survival of CI-iPSC-derived cells, including Schwann cells, providing a potentially key differentiator over traditional iPSCs. While we acknowledge that these are early stage results, the latest data may also bode well for the group’s customisable exosome platform (CustomEx) and could further enhance the current exosome offering into new indications and targets. We continue to value ReNeuron at £44.2m or 77p per share.

