ReNeuron Group - Differentiating in exosome drug delivery
07.10.22 12:32
Edison Investment Research
ReNeuron Group, a stem cell-derived exosome technology company, has presented encouraging preclinical data highlighting the enhanced drug delivery capability of its customisable exosome platform (CustomEx) over conventional human embryonic kidney-derived (HEK) exosomes. The company’s CustomEx exosomes displayed a minimum 10-fold increase in cellular uptake across three cell types (endothelial, neural and epithelial) compared to HEK-derived exosomes, with an 18-fold increase observed in endothelial cells. Additionally, when loaded with a therapeutic payload (small interfering RNA, siRNA), a 600% improvement in delivery to the target cell was recorded versus HEK exosomes. The most advanced exosome technologies that have entered clinical development, to date, are HEK-derived exosomes. We believe these results therefore not only provide encouraging signs for the clinical progression of ReNeuron’s exosomes, but may also provide a distinct competitive advantage against HEK competitors. Our estimates are currently under review.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,30 $
|0,30 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BF5G6K95
|A2JBKZ
|1,53 $
|0,30 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,31 €
|+11,51%
|09:18
|Stuttgart
|0,30 £
|+7,91%
|16:16
|Berlin
|0,32 €
|+5,26%
|17:15
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,30 $
|0,00%
|03.10.22
= Realtime
