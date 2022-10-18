RTW Venture Fund Limited - Major biotech drawdown providing opportunities

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "RTW Venture Fund Ltd":

RTW Venture Fund (RTWVF) is managed by global healthcare specialist RTW Investments (RTW) that has offices in New York, London and Shanghai. It offers a broad range of financing options from business formations through to listed biotech and medtech companies. RTW’s managers are hopeful that the performance of biotech stocks will continue to improve following a significant sell off, particularly in smaller-cap stocks, between February 2021 and May 2022. Biotech industry fundamentals and valuations are attractive, so investors with a longer-term perspective that can look through the current challenging macroeconomic backdrop may benefit from an allocation to the sector.