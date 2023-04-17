Erweiterte Funktionen
RTW Venture Fund Limited - Acquisition of largest holding at healthy premium
17.04.23 13:06
Edison Investment Research
On Sunday 16 April 2023, US major pharma company Merck (NYSE: MRK) announced that, through a subsidiary, it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX) for $200 per share for a total cost of c $10.8bn. At 31 March 2023, Prometheus was RTW Venture Fund’s (RTWVF’s) largest holding at c 14.8% of NAV. The bid price represents a 75.4% premium to Prometheus’s closing price on Friday 14 April, therefore the deal, all else being equal, should represent a material uplift in RTWVF’s NAV. Subject to Prometheus’s shareholder approval, the deal should close in Q323. Prometheus is an example of RTW’s long-term, full life cycle investment approach, which supports companies ranging from newco formation to mid-stage venture to pre initial public offering (IPO) and public markets.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,93 €
|0,93 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.04./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00BKTRRM22
|A2PUQN
|1,24 €
|0,88 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|1,01 €
|+6,32%
|08:29
|Frankfurt
|0,93 €
|0,00%
|08:05
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,02 $
|0,00%
|30.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.